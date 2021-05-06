Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Devi and Aastha share their sorrow

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Devi asking Aastha to leave. Aastha says I will go after meeting Shaurya. Devi says we are already worried, we won’t want an outsider to trouble us more. Aastha says I don’t intend to trouble anyone, I won’t go, I will not make the same mistake as before. Anokhi doesn’t see the watch. Aastha enters the house. She argues with them. Alok says Shaurya isn’t a kid, maybe he has gone somewhere. Devi says let it be, Aastha likes to hype the matter. Tej says police will take action if we call, not anyone else.

Babli asks Anokhi to enjoy well, don’t know this time comes again or not. Anokhi says yes. She thinks of Shaurya. They have the food and drinks. They enjoy their time. Pinjara khol….plays… Everyone is waiting for Shaurya. Aastha sees Devi crying and says nothing will happen to him, our son has blessing of two mothers. Devi recalls Shaurya’s words. She says I will not force him for anything, I will not ask him to get engaged or marry. Aastha cries. Shagun looks on and gets away. She leaves. Devi says I will do as he says, he cried a lot when you left, when I recall that day, I feel terrible, I remember how he used to find you. Aastha says we have problems between us, but we are mothers. Devi nods. Aastha says we are Shaurya’s mothers. Shaan says Shaurya crossed the limits.

Alok says something is wrong. Tej says he left in sorrow. Devi says I feel scared. Aastha says our love will bring him back. Shaan gets angry and says he would have told someone where he is going. Vineet says when we take something from a treasure, nothing gets known. He sees Kanchan and goes to her. Anokhi and Babli have a talk and laugh. Babli says its good, Shaurya won’t come in your dreams. Anokhi says I will dream about studies, keep strength to fight on own. Babli hugs her. Vineet greets Kanchan. She scolds him. Babli looks on. Vineet flirts. Kanchan slaps him. Vineet asks how dare you slap me. Babli apologizes for his misbehavior. He asks what’s my mistake, she was falling for me. Kanchan says take him away, else I will slap him again. Babli takes Vineet. Kanchan says I m sorry, I didn’t know… Anokhi says no, I m sorry.

Yash comes and asks what happened. Kanchan says someone was misbehaving with me, I have handled him, don’t worry. Yash asks was it that day’s guy. Kanchan says no, forget it. Anokhi goes. Shaurya is kidnapped. Vineet says I will call your dad and tell about you, you sisters like to go and enjoy. Babli says I have tolerated everything, but I can’t tolerate anything like you did today, talk to dad and then I will talk to him. Bhalla answers call. Vineet doesn’t talk. Babli goes and thinks Anokhi has given me much strength, I raised a voice against Vineet for the first time. Vineet angrily beats her. Anokhi comes to meet Babli. He says she has slept. Anokhi asks how did she sleep so early. Babli has bruises on her face. Vineet scolds Anokhi and asks her to go. Anokhi asks the hotel room service staff to help her talk to her sister. Vineet says I don’t want anything. Anokhi stays outside.



Precap:

Anokhi says we couldn’t find Shaurya, he made everyone worried. She thinks if he is in some real problem.

