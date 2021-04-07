ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 7th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 7th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus.

Summary Main Story: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 7th April 2021:(07/04/2021)

Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 7 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Anokhi couldn’t comprehend what she could do. She puzzles over whether she should call Aastha mam however before long stops the arrangement. She gets tormented watching Shaurya’s condition. She feels remorseful for not getting his calls. She cries and apologizes to Shaurya.

Anokhi requests that he open his eyes and she prefers him to such an extent. She tells she can’t watch him in this condition. Before long she comprehends what she said and requests why she did it. Reema thumps the entryway and Anokhi speaks she’s talking with Bubbly.

Reema requests that she open the entryway as nobody is with her. Anokhi opens the entryway and Reema gets energized watching Shaurya on the bed.

Anokhi tells that she is now stressed as his condition is more terrible and she could neither take him to a specialist nor carry a specialist to him. She requests what she could do. She gets eased watching his temperature tumbling down a piece. Then again, Ahir gets missing objection from Shaurya’s family.

Ahir insults him and is going to look through him while his companion tells that it’s not yet 24 hours since he disappeared. Ahir speaks it’s close to home too as they have a typical companion as well. Anokhi faults herself for not getting Shaurya’s call. She speaks Reema that she was directly as she feels something for him.

She tells that she was unable to blow up on him regardless of whether she gets it doesn’t keep going for long. She speaks she was unable to ponder him by any stretch of the imagination.

Anokhi tells that he accomplished such a great deal for her. She reviews him speaking ‘sorry’ her to orchestrating spaces for her in lodging bringing her back. She requests herself that how did she help Shaurya.

Anokhi tells that she feels futile while Reema speaks it occurs as she fell head over heels in love for Shaurya. Anokhi jerks hearing it and requests how is it possible that she would speak every one of this hogwash and imagine a scenario in which Shaurya hears it. She speaks it’s unthinkable.

Reema requests that she unwind and tells that she will leave so they will not upset Shaurya. Devi is stressed over Shaurya. Tej requests where will they search him. Aastha speaks she’s frightened for Shaurya and requests that he go with her in looking through him. Tej speaks they even stopped objection and requests where might they search him.

Devi blows up and tells she’ll let to look be nevertheless Tej stops her. He consents to go with her. Anokhi gets diminished that Shaurya’s fever goes down. She finds out if he’s great as the fever is down at this point.

She requests does he realize what amount terrified she was watching his condition. She tells she don’t have the foggiest idea why however she feels odd. She communicates her emotions him and speaks that she feels great at whatever point she contemplates the time went through with him. She speaks she’s frightened just as feeling great simultaneously. She doesn’t know what’s going on with her.

Next-Day Show Update: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 8th April 2021 Written Update

