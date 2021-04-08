Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 8th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 8th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 8 April 2021 (08/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 8 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Tej enquires security about Shaurya.
The security tells that Police returned some time and had gone to enquire in lodging. Devi is certain that they would’ve gone to women’s lodging and vows to rebuff Anokhi if Shaurya was there. They all leave to lodging. Shaurya takes a stab at getting up yet feels powerless. Anokhi and Ahir help him.
They arrive at Anokhi’s room and thumps the entryway. Anokhi opens the entryway and looks befuddled at them. hen again, Vineet checks Bubbly’s telephone questioning her. Bubbly awakens and gets stunned watching him with her telephone. She finds out if he’s checking her telephone.
He said with whom she was talking. Bubbly tells that she was talking with just Anokhi and her mom. He inquires as to for what reason did she talk with her when he cautioned her not to.
Bubbly tells she’s her sister and has a go at grabbing her telephone. Vineet cautions her to carry on in her place and requests that she said. Bubbly said to have her telephone back. Vineet gives it back deriding her.
Devi said Anokhi Where’s Shaurya and requests that she call him outside. Ahir comes there with a striving Shaurya. Devi hurries to him and Bombards him with questions. Tej requests that she let him slowly inhale.
Ahir tells that his condition isn’t acceptable and he’s debilitated. Devi reprimands him for getting doused in a downpour when he’s sensitive to it. Tej helps her to remember their place and requests that she move. Alok also concurs with him and expresses gratitude toward Ahir. Devi stops Ahir and said where did he discover Shaurya.
He tells that he discovered him behind a young lady’s inn in the library. He speaks that he was oblivious while understanding books. Devi said how he became acquainted with that he was in the library.
Tej insults her for addressing the police and leaves from that point. Anokhi moans in help that Shaurya’s arrangement worked. She reviews Shaurya intending to get away from the circumstance. Anokhi expresses gratitude toward Ahir while Ahir is angry with Shaurya’s consistent idiocy.
Shaurya returns home and Gayatri and Kanchan enquire about wellbeing. Tej goes to call a specialist. Devi is going to tells that she will bring medication however Shaurya speaks that he’s fine.
Devi watches the adjustment in his appearance. Shaurya leaves. Anokhi and Shaurya are lost in one another considerations. Anokhi is as yet befuddled about Shaurya’s conduct and wants for his quick recuperation.
She reproves herself for really focusing such a huge amount on Shaurya. Anokhi is confounded about her emotions. She’s lost in his musings yet reprimands herself for pondering him. The following day, Anokhi gets up late and chides herself. She’s by and by lost in Shaurya’s contemplations and grins.
