ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9 April 2021 (09/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 9th April 2021:(09/04/2021)

Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Anokhi tells she was simply stressed whether he is fine.

Reema requests that she call however Anokhi tells to imagine a scenario where they misjudge. Reema leaves for her dance practice. Kanchan imparts to Gayathri that Shaurya is enamored with Anokhi. Gayathri gets stunned with it and speaks this can’t occur.

Kanchan said what’s up with Anokhi as she’s lovely, clever, and savvy. Gayathri tells them she’s a copy of Aastha. Anokhi spots Shaurya and the two of them share an eye lock. Different understudies inquire as to whether he will illuminate the free in the evening and he speaks yes.

They tells that he never partook, however, Shaurya with a secret importance tells it’s distinctive this time.

Kanchan said Gayathri that didn’t she likes Aastha and inquires as to why’s she stressed. Gayathri reasons that whoever goes to the house should carry on with a daily existence like them. She speaks just she understands what Aastha went through and doesn’t have any desire to rehash it.

She requests that Kanchan wipe her contemplations away and leaves. Devi and Shagun are having a discussion. Shagun is blameworthy for disturbing Shaurya and needs to come before Shaurya. Devi speaks that it will be extremely sweet just when the stand by is long.

She requests that she have persistence for a day while the following day Holi will be paramount for her. Shagun gets persuaded. Babli and Anokhi return from shopping. Babli needs to leave yet Anokhi finds out if she wouldn’t go to the capacity.

Babli tells she will come lying the following day. Anokhi hears somebody calling her. She believes it’s Shaurya yet gets disillusioned watching his P, A. He gets some information about the arrangement and Anokhi responds to him.

Babli said Anokhi what befell her while Anokhi tells nothing. Shaurya and Anokhi are preparing longing for the other individual. Anokhi prepares flawlessly. The two of them envision watching the other individual offering idea to them in regards to the garments. Anokhi is baffled about her genuine sentiments.

Shaurya wears a dress that he trusts Anokhi might want and anticipates something similar from her. Anokhi is as yet confounded. Tej and family enter the festivals moving. Shaurya also makes his entrance moving. Devi gets shocked watching it. Shaurya looks for Anokhi. Devi is teaching Shagun about her entrance. Alok said who’s she talking with. Devi leaves concocting some rationalization.

Next-Day Show Update: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10th April 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
790
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
789
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
773
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
748
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
742
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
681
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
629
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
624
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top