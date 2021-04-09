Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9 April 2021 (09/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 9th April 2021:(09/04/2021)
Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Anokhi tells she was simply stressed whether he is fine.
Reema requests that she call however Anokhi tells to imagine a scenario where they misjudge. Reema leaves for her dance practice. Kanchan imparts to Gayathri that Shaurya is enamored with Anokhi. Gayathri gets stunned with it and speaks this can’t occur.
Kanchan said what’s up with Anokhi as she’s lovely, clever, and savvy. Gayathri tells them she’s a copy of Aastha. Anokhi spots Shaurya and the two of them share an eye lock. Different understudies inquire as to whether he will illuminate the free in the evening and he speaks yes.
They tells that he never partook, however, Shaurya with a secret importance tells it’s distinctive this time.
Kanchan said Gayathri that didn’t she likes Aastha and inquires as to why’s she stressed. Gayathri reasons that whoever goes to the house should carry on with a daily existence like them. She speaks just she understands what Aastha went through and doesn’t have any desire to rehash it.
She requests that Kanchan wipe her contemplations away and leaves. Devi and Shagun are having a discussion. Shagun is blameworthy for disturbing Shaurya and needs to come before Shaurya. Devi speaks that it will be extremely sweet just when the stand by is long.
She requests that she have persistence for a day while the following day Holi will be paramount for her. Shagun gets persuaded. Babli and Anokhi return from shopping. Babli needs to leave yet Anokhi finds out if she wouldn’t go to the capacity.
Babli tells she will come lying the following day. Anokhi hears somebody calling her. She believes it’s Shaurya yet gets disillusioned watching his P, A. He gets some information about the arrangement and Anokhi responds to him.
Babli said Anokhi what befell her while Anokhi tells nothing. Shaurya and Anokhi are preparing longing for the other individual. Anokhi prepares flawlessly. The two of them envision watching the other individual offering idea to them in regards to the garments. Anokhi is baffled about her genuine sentiments.
Shaurya wears a dress that he trusts Anokhi might want and anticipates something similar from her. Anokhi is as yet confounded. Tej and family enter the festivals moving. Shaurya also makes his entrance moving. Devi gets shocked watching it. Shaurya looks for Anokhi. Devi is teaching Shagun about her entrance. Alok said who’s she talking with. Devi leaves concocting some rationalization.
