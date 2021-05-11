Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: ACP Ahir is back in the scene to help Bhalla sisters?

Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

When the situation is tough and not in your favour, something has to happen or someone has to come to be the helping hand. Something similar is happening in the life of Anokhi and Babli. They are trying to go free from the clutches of this male dominant society and the believers of it. Star Plus show “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani” is going through several changes and twists in the storyline. Where the main character Shaurya is still kidnapped and no one has any clue about his whereabouts except for one phone call asking for money in exchange for his freedom. While the housemates were seen waiting for the return call from the kidnappers side, someone already entered the scene for the rescue of Anokhi and Babli.

Tonight the ardent viewers of the show “Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani’ is going to see re entry of ACP Ahir who will support Anokhi and Babli’s fight against the domestic violence by Vineet.

Babli will burst out on him finally for trying to harm Anokhi and says don’t you dare harm my sister. Also she will finally declare that she doesn’t want to stay with Vineet anymore and will file for a divorce.

Ahir will appear at the scene and will ask Vineet to behave himself as he himself is a lawyer and should have knowledge about law and orders. Anokhi will ask Ahir to arrest Vineet but Babli lets him go for the sake of her father-in-law. She said that he has always been generous to me so I didn’t want him to go through humiliation.

On the other hand, the partner of Vineet’s kidnapper decided to ask for more money since Shaurya is a rich guy and belongs to a wealthy family so he can assure him enough money to sit and relax for entire life. He will plan something regarding Shaurya without telling Vineet about it.

Aastha and the other housemates are extremely worried as they are not getting any call from the kidnappers and they will get scared as they informed the police and it could be a result of it. Aastha falls unconscious due to overthinking about her son’s well -being. Shaan and the other housemates will be worried to see her state.

Ahir spent some time with Anokhi and Babli. They were celebrating their small victory and Babli’s decision while Ahir was seen slightly crushing on Anokhi. While Anokhi is somewhere still upset about Shaurya’s absence around her. On the other hand, she will get his wristwatch from the room.

Well the story is getting interesting with each day and Karanvir Sharma who recovered from his Covid disease will join the team from today onwards in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City. Hence, we can hope for a remarkable re-entry of Shaurya Saberwal soon. For more updates stay stuned.