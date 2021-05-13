Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Anokhi and Ahir to join hands to find out Shaurya?

Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus popular show “Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani” is going through a very interesting twist and turns, Shaurya is still kidnapped and there is no clue about him while on the other hand Anokhi is still clueless about his kidnapping. Anokhi helps out bubbly to get out from her toxic marriage and Babli finally decided to give divorce to Vineet and move on in her life for better development. While on the other hand Aastha falls sick as didn’t have any information about Shaurya and being a mother she is getting connect to think in what position can be her son? Feeling sad about the whole thing, Tej is trying to locate Shaurya along with trying to catch those criminals as well who kidnapped him. Unfortunately, they have no clue till now and moreover Vineet delayed the call to inform them about that time and date for giving money in return of Shaurya. However, the upcoming episodes are going to bring a lot of drama in the story line when Anokhi we’ll find out the resistance of Shaurya from the room of Vineet and she will wonder about the entire thing.

According to the story line, Shagun plotted against Anokhi and collect some pictures of her with our her when she is in intoxicated state. Shagun will also try to pressurized Devi so that she can bound Shaurya not to go back to Anokhi and marry her. While on the other hand, Anokhi find out the watch of Shaurya and she called him immediately to inform him about it. To her surprise, she got to know no that his phone is still switched off and even Ahir is also not reachable. She got worried about Shaurya and wondered if he is not yet back. She questioned Vineet directly about the wrist watch but he ignored the topic but got all tensed. Seeing the whole thing, Anokhi concluded that he must be hiding something and it is related to Shaurya for sure. She secretly followed him wildvine it gives a call to the family members of Shaurya. On the other hand, Shaurya tried to elope from the clutches of the kidnappers but unfortunately the kidnappers saw him and he hits Shaurya on his head and he gets unconscious again.

In the upcoming episodes of the daily soap people are going to see Anokhi I will finally reached the den where Shaurya is kept captive. Ahir will also join her in this mission and I know you will find out the rope and some stains of blood from the surface and she will break down thinking that Shaurya was in pain while she was enjoying herself and partying with people. Shaurya will try to give a hint to Anokhi about his presence.

Will Anokhi be able to utilise the hint? Will Shaurya be able to free himself from the clutches of this kidnappers or everything will change forever in the lives of Shaurya and Anokhi, to find out all the answers keep watching the show on Star Plus Anokhi finally gets to know about Shaurya kidnapping to Saturday at 7:00 p.m. For interesting and exclusive updates about your show, keep watching this space.