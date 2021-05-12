Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Anokhi falls prey to a deadly trap of Shagun?

Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani go through a lot of twists and turns in the story line before Karanvir Sharma can make his re-entry as Shaurya Sabarwal in the show. However the story has come to a very interesting point where the housemates have no clue about Shaurya while on the other hand ACP Ahir enters the scene to safeguard Anokhi and Bubli from Vineet. Aastha’s health also deteriorates due to the stress of Shaurya’s kidnapping. The family members are already worried while Vineet secretly went to meet to plan further about Shaurya’s whereabouts.

However, as far as the story of the show goes, Bubli finally got out of her abusive marriage and decided to start afresh. On the other hand, Aastha will recover from her health and be diagnosed with anxiety attacks. Doctor will ask her to take rest while she will be really worried about Shaurya.

Shagun decided to have a word with Anokhi but she didn’t find her in the hotel and then she got shocked to find Anokhi is celebrating and partying with her sister, Kanchan and Ahir in her hotel. She got angry as Shaurya loved Anokhi leaving her and she thought to do something so that Shaurya went far from Anokhi.

She planned a ugly strategy against Anokhi to drop her in the eyes of Shaurya. She spiked their drinks of lassi and waited for Anokhi to get into the drowsy state. While Anokhi was missing Shaurya among everything and her mind was occupied by the thoughts of Shaurya.

Ahir was trying to get close to Anokhi but she in her drowsiness told him that she was missing Shaurya and she considered herself unlucky in love. Ahir felt demotivated but he also tried to be with her as a friend.

Shagun clicked pictures of Anokhi and Ahir when he took Anokhi in his arms as she fainted but Anokhi is missing Shaurya and is taking his name continuously. Shagun decided that I will not let Shaurya go back to Anokhi and for this she was gathering proofs enough.

Will Shaurya believe Anokhi or will believe all the proofs against her and comes under the manipulation of Shagun? Will Anokhi be able to prove her innocence ? What will happen in the love story of Shaurya and Anokhi next? To know more keep watching the show on Star Plus.