Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Anokhi gets worried for Shaurya?

Problems are not ending anytime soon for Shaurya. He has to deal with something or other in his life without any properties. This Star Plus popular show “Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki kahani” goes through a lot of ups and downs. Shaurya who is in love with Anokhi, ‘finally he realised it confessed to her about his feelings and also told her about this relationship and how they are almost on a verge of making it grand is their own way. However things didn’t turn out the way it was planned and now every other factor is changed. Anokhi decided to call it quits the relationship of her with Shaurya. However Shaurya is missing from the house without telling anyone about his whereabouts. Now it will be interesting to see what exactly happened to Shaurya and who did it.

The story so far is about Shagun coming and meeting Anokhi to know about the location of Shaurya. Anokhi refused to have any information about him and said that I would not like to meet him at all even if he had come. On the other hand Ahir got to know about the breakup of Anokhi and Shaurya from Babli. Anokhi gets rewarded for being short and tries to call him but he doesn’t answer her calls at all. On the other hand surprisingly Vineet had the wrist watch of Shaurya. All the family members are trying to find out Shaurya since there is no clue about him. Whereas in a lone place someone was trying to free himself from the clutches of the ropes.

In the upcoming episodes the family will be disturbed with the sudden disappearance of Shaurya and Aastha will create a huge scene and house for her son. On the other hand someone will fall from the chair while trying to free himself and that person had a bandage on his head as well.

Who kidnapped Shaurya and what can be the motive of that person? Why is the wrist watch of Shaurya with Vineet? Will after all this Shaurya nanoki will ever be able to reconcile their relationship? Will Shaurya be able to understand Anokhi? Will an OCI considering listening to the side of story of Shaurya.