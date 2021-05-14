Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Anokhi reveals kidnapper’s name to Saberwal family?

Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus popular evening show Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani is stuck on the kidnapping of Shaurya from some time. Well the housemates of Shaurya are extremely worried about his safety and well being as they are not understanding why someone will kidnap Shaurya? On the other hand, Anokhi was not aware about the fact that Shaurya has not gone somewhere by his wish but he was kidnapped. Finally we had seen that he got his wrist watch from the bedroom of Babli and Vineet. She also confronted Vineet regarding the watch but his reactions made her more curious about the whole thing. The real problem begins when the partner in crime for Vineet ditches him and takes Shaurya to another place as he wants more money from his family because he belongs to a rich background.

The story of the show is currently revolving around the mission to rescue from the clutches of kidnappers. The family members are trying their best to trace him out while Anokhi got to know where Shaurya was kept earlier as she was following Vineet. However now she knows the kidnapper who kidnapped Shaurya. She felt extremely sad and upset to realise that all this while she was thinking that he is fine and is happy but he was in so much pain and agony. She went on a guilt trip for not paying attention to him and making no efforts to know about him. Later on informed the Sabarwal family about Vineet and also shows them the wristwatch of Shaurya.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Anokhi and Ahir will go out to search for Shaurya. They will try to look for him in every possible places but will not get any traces of him. Shaurya will try himself to get free from this state and when he will understand that Anokhi is around him, he will try to give her a hint about his presence to her.

Will Shaurya be able to get free from this state? Will Anokhi find him out? Will Shagun try to manipulate the whole situation against Anokhi to gain Shaurya? What will happen when she will show pictures of Ahir and Anokhi to Shaurya? To know all these keep watching the show only on Star Plus Monday to Saturday 7 p.m.