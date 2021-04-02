ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Check Today’s 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Shaurya Gets Angry at Ahir

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Check Today's 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Shaurya Gets Angry At Ahir



The coming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani starts with where Shaurya shouts at Anokhi and says that neither it’s not a campus nor he is talking to her. He also criticizes ACP Ahir by saying that does he care about his reputation if the media sees him with her so they will make it the news but Ahir also retaliates to him and says that he does not care about his reputation but now he is thinking about Shaurya’s behavior as he talked to her in such a bad way.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Check Today's 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Shaurya Gets Angry At AhirAhir says to him that it seems his rude behavior which he got in his pedigree because whenever he sees him he always behaves like this to her which is not appropriate enough. Shaurya replies that shows his reputation to other people he does not care about it, but Ahir gets frustrated and says that he must see the heat of money but he needs to see the heat of the position. So please do not insist him for that and Shaurya also gets angry and says that he needs to see whatever he can do.

On another side, Devi tries to convince Shagun to accept Shaurya because still he loves her and if she accepts this so she has a golden chance to get the name of Sabarwals. After that, Ahir and Anokhi sit to start the lunch he says that he does not know the reason that why Shaurya behaves like this, even Anokhi also says that she needs to know the reason for it as well. She says that this reaction of him came spontaneously after seeing her with him.

Anokhi blames herself by saying that she does not know that why he always shows his anger at her, Ahir makes her understand that there is no need to think more about the incident, and he orders soap and so that they can start their lunch. But she still thinks about Shaurya and recalls whatever Reema told her that Shaurya likes her a lot. She thinks that why she is not enjoying this party she is bothering herself by thinking about it.

Shaurya also gets angry and he reaches his home Alok asks him that what is the reason for this anger, but he shouts at him but he tries to cover that by saying that he is worried about the sponsorship hence he got this irritation. ACP Ahir asks Anokhi about the fest she replies how he knows about it he mentions that when he arrived at her college at that time he heard about the fest, so do not forget to watch it on StarPlus at 07:00 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
394
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
384
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
364
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top