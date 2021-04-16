Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani hits 100: Check out why you shouldn’t miss watching the sho!

DJ’s Artistic Unit Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, which stars Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha within the lead not too long ago accomplished good 100 episodes on the TV. The twist and switch within the present is respiration contemporary. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’s content material attracts the viewers. Present is slot chief at prime time and fetches good ranking every week.

Present observe of the present is specializing in Shaurya realizing his emotions for Anokhi. Anokhi too feels for Shaurya. The closeness of Shaurya and Anokhi is just not going effectively with Devi and Tej. Thus, duo carry Shagun again in Shuarya’s life. Shagun motives to separate Shaurya and Anokhi. It will likely be attention-grabbing to look at additional, whether or not Shagun will win or Shaurya will unite with Anokhi.

Nicely, coming again to the present, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani not too long ago accomplished 100 episodes. Try all of the explanation why followers fallen for the present and the Jodi of ‘ShaKhi’ aka Shaurya and Anokhi!

Partaking Storyline:

The plot of the present is exclusive. Love story of Professor and pupil is rare. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani absolutely holds an interesting storyline.

Much less excessive drama:

Unquestionably, drama within the present is on level. Up to now tracks are enticing.. Makers usually are not stretching the tracks and giving correct display area to the lead, which is one more reason for reveals profitable run on the Tv.

Star forged of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani:

Proper from Alka Kaushal, Khalid Siddiqui to Hitesh Bharadwaj and others; present is stuffed with skills. The correct proportion of display area to the forged together with Karanvir and Debattama is seizing viewers coronary heart. Actors related to the reveals are doing superb!

Chemistry between the leads:

If the lead pair of any present is hit means present is already hit! All because of Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha. Duo is lacking no likelihood in bringing out the very best of Shaurya and Anokhi.

Karanvir Sharma as Shaurya:

Actor Karanvir Sharma’s efficiency as Shaurya is splendid. Good-looking hunk is ruling hearts along with his appearing expertise. With none doubt Debattama Saha is effectively complementing Sharma within the present.

So these are few explanation why Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is hit on Tv. Share with us within the remark part under, what made you to fall for the present?

Keep tuned with us for extra information, spoilers and newest updates.