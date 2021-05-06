Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani May 6th 2021 Today’s Written Episode: Shaurya Goes Missing







Today’s episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins with Aastha. She comes to Shaurya’s place. Devi angrily tells her to leave as Shaurya is not home. Aastha tells Devi that she won’t go until Shaurya doesn’t come home. She says that more than 24 hours have passed but Shaurya is not found yet. Aastha asks them if they have informed the police. She decides to call the cops herself. Tej says that the police will begin the investigation sooner if someone from the Sabarwal family calls. He asks Shaan to make the call.

On another side, Anokhi sees something falling from Vineet’s bag. She was about to bend down to check but Vineet arrives. She misses Shaurya’s watch under the bed. Later, Bubbly comes to Anokhi. She asks her to stop worrying and to enjoy the moments in Bubbly brings juice and snacks and then the sister enjoys the rest of the evening. They recall their childhood memories while laying down on the bed. In the next scene, Aastha stands in front of the shrine. She prays for Shaurya’s well being. Devi also cries thinking about Shaurya.

Aastha goes to Devi and tells her that their Shaurya will soon return as he has the blessings of two mothers. She adds that it doesn’t matter how much they dislike each other or fight, the truth is they both love Shaurya a lot and can not see him in trouble. Devi breaks down into tears and tells Aastha that she will not force Shaurya to marry Shagun. She says that she will call off the engagement as she only wants to see her Shaurya. They comfort one another.

However, Shagun listens to their talk and silently leaves from there. Later, Vineet gets spell-bound seeing Kanchan. He goes and starts teasing her. Kanchan feels uncomfortable and slaps him afterwards. Bubbly arrives there and apologizes to Kanchan for her husband’s behaviour. She pulls Vineet’s hands and takes him to a corner. She feels proud for showing courage in front of him. Bubbly recalls how Anoki had made her get a tattoo of “Strength” telling her that she will get strength from it.

However, Vineet doesn’t like it and threatens her to call her father. Bubbly asks him to call and tell him what he is doing here. Later, Vineet beats Bubbly with a belt. Anokhi asks Vineet about Bubbly. He lies that she has fallen asleep. Anokhi thinks that Di must be in some problem. With this, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’s written episode ends. Watch it on Star Plus at 7 PM.