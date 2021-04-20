Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (SAAKK) 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shaurya Gives Surprise Anokhi

The episode begins with Anokhi as she scolds herself and crying saying how can she thought Shaurya has emotions for her. She says that her sister was saying proper. Alternatively, Shaurya makes a name to Anokhi however she didn’t choose his name. Reema involves her and questions why she is right here as she needed to go on a date with Shaurya. She notices that Anokhi is crying and asks the explanation. Anokhi tells her no matter Kitty says to her.

After listening to, Reema says to her that Kitty could have lied to her. She makes her perceive by saying that if she doesn’t have emotions for her then why he asks her to go on a date with him. Reema says to her she ought to ask him straight about it. Reema tries laborious to make her perceive however she was not able to take heed to her. Within the restaurant, Shaurya will get offended when a waiter involves him and asks him for his order however says sorry to him instantly for his habits.

At Babli’s home, Vineet and Babli’s mother-in-law will get offended seeing Babli was not at dwelling. When Babli enters the home, her husband begins scolding her and asks her to get out of the home. She apologizes to them and a few cash falls down from her bag. Vineet asks her the place she introduced this cash. She tells her the place she will get the cash. Vineet will get amused and asks her to proceed her job. Vineet says to his mom to not scold her as she earns cash for the home.

After that, Shagun reached the identical restaurant the place Shaurya is ready for Anokhi. She reminisces Devi’s phrases. Shaurya will get shocked to see her and thinks about why she got here right here. She tells him that she got here right here for dinner and asks him to have dinner together with her. Shaurya denies it however agrees to have it when she says to him that if she doesn’t love her then why he’s hesitating to have dinner together with her. Shagun texts Devi and tells her that she is having dinner with Shaurya. Devi will get completely satisfied after seeing her textual content.

After a while, Anokhi decides to fulfill Shaurya. Reema says to her to prepare once more. Shagun retains speaking to him however his thoughts on his telephone and thinks when Anokhi calls him. Anokhi reached the restaurant and sees Shagun and Shaurya in an ungainly state of affairs by which she thinks Shaurya is holding Shagun’s hand. Anokhi stops exterior of the restaurant and reminisces about Kitty’s speak. She will get emotional.