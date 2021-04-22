Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (SAAKK) Latest Episode 22nd April 2021: Anokhi Finds Shaurya







The upcoming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins the place Anokhi is looking for Shaurya however she doesn’t get any details about him, so she begins asking all these people who find themselves staying within the resort. One other facet ACP Ahir and Bubly additionally reached the resort to search out Anokhi, in order that she will be able to make her perceive about circumstances. Then Anokhi finds him by means of the drone and involves him, and he will get shocked after seeing her there as a result of he didn’t count on it from her.

Then Shaurya says he got here as a result of he doesn’t need to create any downside spontaneously Anokhi tries to console him. That who advised him that he creates an issue, Shaurya mentions that he feels it, subsequently. Then Shaurya interrogates her that what she is doing right here in the meantime Anokhi expresses her tender emotions in direction of him. By saying that she couldn’t stay with out him therefore she needed to come right here. She mentions that Shaurya mentioned that at any time when she received religion in him, she will be able to are available entrance of him so immediately she received it.

SAAKK At this time’s Episode

After that, they each determined to make this second auspicious for them so each of them misplaced in one another’s ideas. Extempore Bubly comes there and she or he begins shouting at her by saying that what was the necessity to come right here alone. Bubly rebukes her by saying that if one thing will occur to her so can be chargeable for that, so therefore earlier than taking any step simply assume twice concerning the penalties. As a result of circumstances can overturn at any second and Shaurya replies to her that she got here right here for him.

Then Bubly mentions that tomorrow can be her birthday and their mom goes to come back to fulfill her, so assume if she involves learn about this so what’s going to occur. Then Bubly once more interrogates her by saying that the place she took cash to spend right here, she replies that every part organized by Kanchan. Then Bubly tries to take her becak to Chandigarh and in the meantime, Shaurya tries to cease her, however Bubly expresses her rage by saying she isn’t in a situation to hearken to him.

Then Bubly mentions that each one males are the identical whether or not he's Vineet, her father, or Shaurya, and forcefully Bubly brings her downstairs. She sees that Ahir is standing there she asks him that what he's doing right here, Bubly replies that she introduced him right here to search out her. One other facet Anokhi expresses her love in direction of Shaurya however Bubly makes her perceive that she desires first simply to make her profession then she will be able to do no matter she desires.