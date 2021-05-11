Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (SAAKK) Today’s Episode Update 11th May 2021: Aastha Gets Unconscious







The upcoming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani starts with where Anokhi slaps Vineet and Bubly gets shocked to see that, meanwhile Vineet tries to push Anokhi but spontaneously Bubly saves Anokhi. At the same time, she threatens Vineet by mentioning that she can bear his violence and abuse, but when it comes to Anokhi she will not tolerate it. Bubly expresses his rage and warns him to make a distance from Anokhi, extempore Vineet says it seems that she does not value her life.

Then Vineet starts threatening them and at the same time, Anokhi picks up a stone to throw him and warns him to go away from them right now. Bubly consoles Anokhi by saying that Vineet does not deserve to be a human. Vineet retaliates with Bubly and says that she has crossed all her limits, which are not appropriate enough, and a huge loss she will have to pay. Another side, Anokhi makes sure Bubly that she will hire the best lawyer for her divorce, so there is no need to think more about it.

After that, Vineet gets a call but he is getting afraid of caught by someone meanwhile he urges Bubly that it’s not right their personal issues pop out publicly. Vineet tries to overturn the circumstances by saying that once she should think about his parents, before taking any decision. Somehow Bubly gets convinced by Vineet and stops Ahir to arrest him Meanwhile, Anokhi interrupts her by saying that she can not let him go easily. Then Ahir releases him and says to Bubly that she should transfer to Anokhi’s room.

Then Vineet goes separate and wonders that now he controlled all circumstances to made Bubly an emotional Fool, but he has to do something regarding Shayurya. So he decides to take the help of another kidnapper, another side Air praises Anokhi & Bubly. Meanwhile, BBubly says that Anokhi deserves this because she filled her with the courage to take action against him. But she says that both deserve this because they both have faced the situation equally well.

Then Devi rebukes Tej by saying that all mistakes done by him despite thinking that it could be created bad circumstances for Shaurya. Tej consoles her and says that it's not been a height Kidnapper will definitely call them because they need money just believe him. After seeing the situation Astha gets unconscious and they try to handle her.