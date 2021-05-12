Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (SAAKK) Written Episode 12th May 2021: Anokhi Gets Intoxicated







The recent episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins where you will watch, that Bubly makes Anokhi understand that she is different than other girls, hence her name is Anokhi. So if someone will understand her dreams so she should marry that guy, ACP Ahir is standing beside them and hears everything. Another side Aastha gets unconscious and the doctor informs them while in treatment that she has an anxiety issue. Tej says to Shaan that there is no need to give more stress to her due to her health.

Then Tej makes a call to the police officer regarding Shaurya because it’s been a long time that they did not get any information about him. Then ACP Ahir organizes a party for them and meanwhile, Kanchan comes there and says that she is too glad for Bubly because finally, she took a decision in her favor. On the other hand, Aastha gets her senses back and Gayatri tries to console her by saying that no one can hurt Shaurya do not worry. Because his three mothers are praying for his safety, so there is no need to think more.

After that, Shagun hears everything and gets jealous because she does not want that their family again back in one. Shagun wonders that maybe Anokhi knows about Shaurya, and she knocks on her door but she does not respond to her. Meanwhile, Shagun sees Anokhi and Ahir together and comprehensively mentions that these types of girls move on easily. She decided to capture them together so that, she can show these images to Shaurya.

Then Shagun executes her conspiracy and mixes drug pills in her drink and Anokhi takes it and after a while she gets drunk. On another side, Alok makes a call to Yash and says that they should come back to the house as soon as possible. Then Yash comes to Kanchan and sees that they are dancing together, and informs Kanchan that they will have to go back to the house. Shagun keeps on capturing them because she wants to break Shaurya’s Trust towards Anokhi.

Then Anokhi reveals that she got failed in Love because circumstances got overturned suddenly which was not expected at all. Then Ahir tries to handle Anokhi and meanwhile, Bubly and Kanchan come there and sees her condition and takes her in his arms. Shagun says that this moment should be captured for sure because it will prove her flaws towards Shaurya. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 07:00 PM and for more updates stay connected with us.