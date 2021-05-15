Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Shaurya and Anokhi to meet with each other finally?

Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus popular shows “Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani” was going through a temporary separation phrase of Shaurya and Anokhi from some weeks. Actually the lead actor of the show Karanvir Sharma was down with covid-19 disease, hence the fans of the show are missing Shaurya and ShaKhi scenes. However it looks like Karanvir is finally recovered and he can be seen in the episodes from Monday onwards. According to the storyline, Shaurya was kidnapped and now Anokhi also joined to look for him and now she will find him out as well. Well this is surely an exciting news for the ardent fans of the show. Also it can be expected that from now on, Shaurya and Anokhi scenes can be seen on a regular basis.

The story of the show so far concerned the family members of Shaurya who are looking for him and they went to release him with the asking amount. However, unfortunately at the last moment they got to know that the amount was changed to a bigger digit and it was difficult to get back Shaurya. ACP aahe is also trying to locate the kidnappers but they are quite professional in their work. Anokhi informed the family members of Shaurya about Vineet and she also helped police to locate the venue where Shaurya was kept captive. But to the surprise of Anokhi there was no sign left of kidnapping after the last visit of her. She panicked for Shaurya and ended up having an argument with Ahir as well. Later on, She denied to go back leaving Shaurya and Aastha alone and says to Devi that I will be here for him and his love.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Anokhi will finally reach the venue where Shaurya will be. She will release him and both of them will be happy to see each other after such a long time. Shaurya will smile a little to see Anokhi in front of him.

Will Anokhi be able to leave the premises with Shaurya? Will this reunion remain happy for them? Or some other storm is waiting for them to create havoc in their lives? To know all these keep watching Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani only on Star Plus.