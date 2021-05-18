Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Shaurya to get manipulated by Devi?

Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

It seems like there is nothing called cake walk for Anokhi and Shaurya when it comes to their love story.

After a long time, overcoming all the hurdles and obstacles, finally Shaurya and Anokhi meet each other. However it feels like it will be a tough time for them again to have some moments for themselves.

The couple of Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha are immensely popular among the fans as ShaKhi. In the upcoming episodes, Shagun and Devi will play their dirty game to separate Shaurya and Anokhi. It seems like Shaurya will also give in to their dirty game or is there anything more to it?

The story of the show currently revolves around the rescue of Shaurya from the clutches of the kidnappers. Ahir failed to catch the kidnappers and they fled with the money.

On the other hand Anokhi finds out Shaurya but she is unable to reach out to him since she doesn’t know how to get there. Later Anokhi had an ugly spat with the kidnapper and she successfully tricked him and also got to know from him where Shaurya is?

Finally she, after a lot of trial, reached Shaurya and rescued him from the state. Shaurya in his unconscious state understood that it was Anokhi only. However, their interactions remained incomplete since his family members came there.

In the upcoming episodes, Shaurya will take care of his elder aunty who is like his mother figure. She will manipulate him by giving excuses of her health to get engaged to Shagun.

He will be compelled to exchange rings with Shagun without giving any chance to think otherwise.

Is this the end for Shaurya and Anokhi? Will Anokhi misunderstand Shaurya again or will she show her trust in him this time ?

What will be the next step for Shagun and Devi?

To know what happens next in the story, keep watching Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani Monday to Saturday at 7:00 p.m. only on Star Plus.