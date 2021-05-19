Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Shaurya to marry Anokhi forcefully?

Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Love triangles have been the hot topic of Indian television love stories. Nowadays, almost each and every daily soap has a love story of one person.

Every husband has two wives for one wife and a lover. Seems like the early evening show of Star Plus, Shaurya and Anokhi Kahani is soon going to enter in the marriage phase of Shaurya and Anokhi. The fans of the show are eagerly waiting for “ShaKhi” to reunite and the love story to Kickstart. Yesterday an off screen spoiler from the shoot of the show got leaked on social media where it can be seen that Shaurya is putting vermilion on the hair partition of Anokhi.

Well from the small snippet, the exact scenario that took place is not clear but one thing is sure that Shaurya has taken his final call and he is going to marry Anokhi for sure.

Currently the story of the show is revolving around Shagun and Devi, and their planning and plotting against Anokhi and Shaurya. Shagun is trying her best to manipulate Devi so that she can compel Shaurya to marry Shagun at any cost. While on the other hand, Shaurya was only talking about Anokhi since he is back in his senses.

Anokhi was also missing Shaurya but she was trying to stay away from him because she thought there was no future for them.

However, Babli decided to keep away from Shaurya and Ahir said that he will also give full support to her. Devi also promised Shagun that Shaurya is going to marry her no matter what.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Devi will play her trump card and will manipulate Shaurya to get engaged to Shagun in front of her. Later on, Anokhi gets upset to know about his engagement and tells him that she wants to go away from him forever.

Shaurya, who wants to keep Anokhi in his life at any cost, will try to show her that he will fix everything alright. However she will not be ready to believe him. Hence Shaurya will finally decide to marry Anokhi at that spot without any second thought.

What will be the reaction of the Sabharwal family after getting to know about this marriage?

Will Shagun play more nasty games to break the marriage of Shaurya and Anokhi?

Will Shaurya and Anokhi be able to have a happy life together? To know all these, keep watching the show.

For more informations about your favourite shows, keep a tab on this space.