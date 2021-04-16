Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Spoiler: Anokhi to get shocked seeing Shagun close to Shaurya

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus’s widespread present Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is heading in the direction of huge twist and turns after Shagun’s return. Shagun will likely be becoming a member of SIAC with ulterior motives. Let see if Shaurya and Anokhi’s love will face hurdles from Shagun, Sabherwals, Bhallas and Vineet’s household.

Within the final episode, Shagun met Shaurya and determined to make him hers. Kanchan bought shocked on realizing about Shagun’s return. She even heard Alok and Devi telling one another that Shagun will likely be becoming a member of SIAC. Whereas Shaurya welcomed Shagun as new professor, Babli warned Anokhi to keep away from Shaurya.

Whereas Reema tried methods to make Anokhi meet Shaurya, Shagun tried convincing Shaurya to restart their relationship.

Within the upcoming episode, Shagun will inform Shaurya that she has come leaving all the pieces behind for him solely. Shaurya will ask her to go away him as and apologize to her. He’ll inform her that he can’t do something as he has emotions for another person. Shagun is not going to consider Shaurya’s phrases.

Shaurya will ask Shagun to return and make her profession and new mates. He’ll clarify Shagun that he did fallacious up to now and apologize for that. He’ll inform her to not waste her expertise and focus on her profession.

Shagun is not going to attempt to perceive him and check out getting near him. Anokhi will get shocked seeing them. Shaurya will introduce Shagun and Anokhi. He’ll behave rudely with Anokhi making her depart. She is going to ask Shagun if she has seen her someplace. Shaurya will interrupt them.

Shaurya will introduce Shagun to his college students as their new economics professor. Reema will get shocked seeing her. Shaurya will cease Reema from telling her about Shagun. Shagun will get jealous and offended with Shaurya and Anokhi’s closeness.

Gayatri will too get shocked realizing that Shagun returned. Babli will get tensed realizing that Vineet and his mom will return residence quickly and she or he too will attempt to attain residence early. She is going to meet Ahir in the way in which, who will assist her attain residence. At SIAC Shagun will once more get jealous seeing Shaurya serving to falling Anokhi.

Shaurya will attempt to be romantic with Anokhi and ask her for a dinner date. He’ll make Anokhi blissful along with his jokes and she is going to agree. Shagun will get seeing all this.

Within the additional episode, Shaurya will likely be seen ready for Anokhi at date venue. Reema will assist Anokhi prepare in a western costume. Different aspect Shagun will attain at date venue. Anokhi will too attain there and get shocked seeing Shagun getting near Shaurya.

As per sources, Reema will shock Anokhi by telling her that Shaurya was engaged to Shagun earlier. Sources additionally inform that Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani makers have determined to proceed shoot in Goa.

Will Anokhi let Shagun snatch Shaurya from her? How will Shaurya and Anokhi’s love cross the upcoming hurdles?

Keep tuned to TMT/ TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani!