Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Spoiler: Devi to not let Anokhi meet Shaurya

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus’s widespread present Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was witnessing a cheerful observe of Anokhi and Shaurya’s cute and twisted chemistry. Each of them had been having the perfect time of their life with one another in Goa. However there happiness pale away with Devi’s announcement of Shaurya and Shagun’s re-engagement. Let’s see how would this announcement have an effect on Anokhi and Shaurya’ relationship.

Within the final episode, Shaurya gave Anokhi many items and surprises to Anokhi on her birthday. Earlier than he might give her his final shock by saying, “I really like you” once more, Devi, Sabherwals and Shagun reached Goa with an evil objective.

Devi pale away Shaurya and Anokhi’s happiness by asserting Shaurya and Shagun’s re-engagement. She purposely prevented Shaurya and damage Anokhi.

Within the upcoming episode, Devi will inform everyone that she is going to quickly announce Shaurya and Shagun’s marriage date. Shaurya will attempt to reveal her about his love for Anokhi however Devi will purposely not let him converse saying she could be very completely satisfied. Shagun will too damage Anokhi by telling friends that now no one would are available between her and Shaurya.

Devi will ask Anokhi to say one thing about Shaurya and Shagun. Anokhi will congratulate Shaurya and Shagun with a heavy coronary heart and make them eat a chocolate. Shaurya will attempt to cease Anokhi however Shagun will cease him. Babli and Ahir will go behind Anokhi. Anokhi will throw her equipment whereas working away. Ahir will save Anokhi from assembly an accident.

Anokhi won’t be able to manage her feelings. Ahir and Babli will take Anokhi to Ahir’s resort room. Shaurya will desperately seek for Anokhi. Devi will attempt to cease him however he’ll get offended on her as an alternative. She is going to attempt to manipulate Shaurya by bringing Aastha and previous in between.

Shaurya will inform her that he too has the appropriate to take choices of his life. He’ll additional shock her by telling that he doesn’t love Shagun however another person. Reema will ask Babli about Anokhi’s situation and can ask her to handle her. Shaurya will ask Reema about Anokhi’s whereabouts. Reema will initially refuse however eventually she is going to inform Shaurya that Anokhi is in Ahir’s resort room.

Ahir is not going to let Shaurya speak to Anokhi. Each of them may have a tiff and combat. Ahir will make Shaurya recall his phrases that he is not going to are available between him and Anokhi if Anokhi is completely satisfied. Anokhi will cease their combat and refuse to consider Shaurya rationalization.

Within the additional episode, Reema will inform Anokhi about Shaurya’s accident. Fearful Anokhi will run to Sabherwal home to fulfill Shaurya; however Devi is not going to let her meet Shaurya and shut the door on her face.

As per info from sources Deepa Parab/Chaudhari aka Aastha and Khalid Siddiqui aka Shaan will quickly return to the present.

Will this example will let Ahir enter Anokhi’s coronary heart? Whether or not Shaurya will be capable to settle for Anokhi in entrance of his household? How will Shaurya and Anokhi’s love cross the upcoming hurdles? Will Anokhi let Shagun snatch Shaurya from her?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani!