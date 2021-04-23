Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Spoiler: Devi to put an evil eye on Shaurya and Anokhi’s happiness

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus’s in style present Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is witnessing a contemporary observe after Shagun’s come again in Shaurya’s life. Shagun and Sabherwals need to Shaurya and Anokhi away from one another. However different facet some folks like Reema and Kanchan are there who’re too making an attempt to unite Shaurya and Anokhi. Let’s see will Anokhi and Shaurya unite or stroll on separate paths.

Within the final episode, Babli reached Goa with Ahir and stopped Anokhi from confessing her like to Shaurya. She lashed out at Anokhi and Shaurya each. In between sister’s tiff Shaurya acquired to know that subsequent day is Anokhi’s birthday.

Babli took Anokhi away, the place the latter defined former her emotions about Shaurya. Babli advised Anokhi that she simply doesn’t need her coronary heart to interrupt. Each of them determined to remain in Goa for every week.

Within the upcoming episode, Anokhi will order meals for herself and Babli. Lot of meals will arrive and Babli will refuse to eat pondering Shaurya ordered it for Anokhi. Anokhi will persuade Babli and each sisters will eat fortunately. Subsequent morning Shaurya will meet Babli and ask her help make Anokhi’s birthday particular.

Babli will warn Shaurya to not break Anokhi’s coronary heart. Shaurya will guarantee Babli that he loves and cares for Anokhi. Shaurya will see Ahir in the identical resort as his and get jealous. Babli will agree to assist Shaurya. Shaurya will inform Kanchan about Anokhi’s birthday.

Shagun will overhear Kanchan and Shaurya’s dialog about Shaurya planning shock party for Anokhi in Goa. Ahir will assist Shaurya to cover from Anokhi. Shaurya will cover Babli too. Ahir will praise Anokhi’s magnificence and want her glad birthday with a flower making Shaurya jealous.

Babli will smile seeing Shaurya’s jealous of Ahir. Earlier than Aahir might present Anokhi a costume, Shaurya will ship him away. Anokhi will surprise why Shaurya shouldn’t be wishing her. Each of them can have a tiff on Anokhi’s chosen outfit. Anokhi will go away Shaurya angrily.

Different facet with Babli’s consent Shaurya will purchase the identical outfit for Anokhi that she chosen. Anokhi will obtain the identical outfit from the waitress. She’s going to get glad pondering Shaurya despatched it. Anokhi will put on it and are available exterior making Shaurya stare her and smile.

In additional episode, Anokhi will fortunately minimize cake with Shaurya. However their happiness will fade away when Devi will attain there with Shagun and announce re-engagement of Shaurya and Shagun.

Will Anokhi misunderstand Shaurya? Whether or not Shaurya will be capable to settle for Anokhi in entrance of his household? How will Shaurya and Anokhi’s love cross the upcoming hurdles? Will Anokhi let Shagun snatch Shaurya from her?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani!