Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Spoilers: Shaurya to surprise Anokhi on her birthday.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist On TMT.internet

Star Plus fashionable present “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani “goes by means of a a number of thrilling twists and turns in its present observe. Earlier it’s seen that Shaurya confessed Anokhi whereas Anokhi reached Goa looking for him. Now it is going to be seen that Shaurya will prepare shock birthday celebration for Anokhi whereas Devi will plan to break it.

Beforehand we now have seen that, Anokhi received heartbroken upon studying about Shagun being Shaurya’s ex fiancée. She reached restaurant solely to search out them collectively and her doubts received confirmed. Reema knowledgeable Shaurya about Anokhi’s ache and Shaurya organized date for her in faculty. Anokhi denied believing Shaurya even when Shaurya confessed his love for her. Shaurya left to Goa dejected whereas Kanchan made Anokhi notice her mistake. She knowledgeable about Shaurya left to Goa upset and Anokhi determined to comply with. Kanchan organized for Anokhi’s tickets and keep in Goa.

Sooner or later episodes we’ll witness, Babli will go away with Ahir to Goa whereas Anokhi will meet with Shaurya. Anokhi might be about to admit her love for Shaurya however Babli will interrupt her. She is going to lash out at Anokhi and Shaurya and can drag Anokhi away. Anokhi will persuade Babli that her happiness lies in Shaurya and Babli will settle for her love. Later Shaurya will resolve to offer shock social gathering for Anokhi’s birthday the subsequent day. Shaurya will reduce cake along with Anokhi they usually each will spend high quality time collectively. Devi will be taught in regards to the social gathering and can plan to break it.

Will Shaurya and Anokhi confess their love within the social gathering? How will Devi spoil the shock social gathering?

All these questions might be answered within the upcoming episodes.

