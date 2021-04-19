Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Today’s Written Episode 19th April 2021: Anokhi Gets Heartbroken – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

A current episode of Shaurya and Anokhi’s story begins, the place Anokhi’s coronary heart shatters when she involves find out about Shaurya and Shagun’s engagement, which happened of their previous. Anokhi comes again to the hostel and thinks he was fallacious about her, he would not love her as a result of he pretends. Shaurya retains calling her however she chooses to not, what sort of downside does Shaurya suppose she has. As a result of she all the time does this each time she calls him or texting.

Annokhi then remembers all of the moments they spent with one another, wonders if she tells him that she loves Shagun to him. So she won’t be able to bear the ache, one other aspect reaches Babli dwelling. Her husband begins accusing her, saying that they know concerning the reality. On the similar time, he slaps her and threatens that he’ll ship her out of the home, in the meantime, he’s misled and cash falls out of his bag.

After that, Vineet sees the cash and interrogates him, from the place he involves know that he acquired a job from Anokhi’s school for a program. After seeing the cash, Vineet’s intention will get spoiled and says that it’s a excellent factor that from right this moment he’ll earn cash and also will handle the administration of the home. Babli additionally revealed that she acquired 2 extra occasions, Vineet gave her permission to take action and earn cash in order that they will stay a beautiful life.

Devi then calls Shagun and extensively tells him that she ought to go to the Backyard restaurant as Shaurya can also be going there. In the meantime, Shagun informs her that she has not been invited by him so how can she go there, however Devi explains to him that if she goes there they are going to invite her. Shagun then approaches her and he’s shocked to see her, she says why he got here right here Shaurya replies that he had come for dinner.

She then says that they need to take pleasure in dinner collectively and he or she agrees with him and begins dinner, one other goddess asks all of the members of the home to repair Shaurya and Shagun's wedding ceremony. However Kanchan stops them by saying that they should ask Shaurya first as Shagun is not her selection. However Devi tells him that there is no such thing as a want for his disruption.