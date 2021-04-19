LATEST

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Today’s Written Episode 19th April 2021: Anokhi Gets Heartbroken – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

A current episode of Shaurya and Anokhi’s story begins, the place Anokhi’s coronary heart shatters when she involves find out about Shaurya and Shagun’s engagement, which happened of their previous. Anokhi comes again to the hostel and thinks he was fallacious about her, he would not love her as a result of he pretends. Shaurya retains calling her however she chooses to not, what sort of downside does Shaurya suppose she has. As a result of she all the time does this each time she calls him or texting.

Annokhi then remembers all of the moments they spent with one another, wonders if she tells him that she loves Shagun to him. So she won’t be able to bear the ache, one other aspect reaches Babli dwelling. Her husband begins accusing her, saying that they know concerning the reality. On the similar time, he slaps her and threatens that he’ll ship her out of the home, in the meantime, he’s misled and cash falls out of his bag.

After that, Vineet sees the cash and interrogates him, from the place he involves know that he acquired a job from Anokhi’s school for a program. After seeing the cash, Vineet’s intention will get spoiled and says that it’s a excellent factor that from right this moment he’ll earn cash and also will handle the administration of the home. Babli additionally revealed that she acquired 2 extra occasions, Vineet gave her permission to take action and earn cash in order that they will stay a beautiful life.

Devi then calls Shagun and extensively tells him that she ought to go to the Backyard restaurant as Shaurya can also be going there. In the meantime, Shagun informs her that she has not been invited by him so how can she go there, however Devi explains to him that if she goes there they are going to invite her. Shagun then approaches her and he’s shocked to see her, she says why he got here right here Shaurya replies that he had come for dinner.

She then says that they need to take pleasure in dinner collectively and he or she agrees with him and begins dinner, one other goddess asks all of the members of the home to repair Shaurya and Shagun’s wedding ceremony. However Kanchan stops them by saying that they should ask Shaurya first as Shagun is not her selection. However Devi tells him that there is no such thing as a want for his disruption. So do not miss watching it on StarPlus at 07:00. Keep related with us for extra updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top