Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Today’s Written Episode 19th April 2021: Anokhi Gets Heartbroken







The current episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins the place Anokhi’s coronary heart will get shattered when she acquired to learn about Shaurya and Shagun’s engagement, which occurred of their previous. Anokhi comes again to the hostel and wonders that she was mistaken about him, he doesn’t love her in any respect as he pretends. Shaurya retains on making a name to her however she doesn’t decide, Shaurya thinks about what kind of drawback she has. As a result of all the time she does this every time he calls her or texting.

Then Annokhi recollects all these moments which they’ve spent with one another in the meantime, wonders that if he says to her that he loves Shagun over her. So she gained’t in a position to bear the ache of that, one other aspect Bubly reaches residence extempore her husband begins accusing her, by saying that they know concerning the reality. On the identical time, he slaps her and threatened her that he’ll ship her out of the home in the meantime, she will get misbalanced and cash will get to fall down from her bag.

After that, Vineet sees the cash and interrogates her, from the place she acquired this Bubly reveals that she acquired work from Anokhi’s faculty for an occasion. After seeing cash Vineet’s intention will get spoiled and says it’s a excellent factor that from right now onwards, she’s going to earn cash and also will deal with the home administration. Bubly additionally reveals that she acquired 2 extra occasions, Vineet allow’s her to do this and earn cash in order that, they’ll dwell an expensive life.

Then Devi makes a name to Shagun and comprehensively tells her that She ought to go to Backyard restaurant as a result of Shaurya additionally going there. In the meantime, Shagun informs her that she didn’t invite by them so how can she go there, however Devi makes her perceive if she goes there they’ll positively invite her. Then Shagun reaches to him and he will get shocked after seeing her, she says why he got here right here Shaurya replies that for dinner he got here.

Then she says that ought to take pleasure in dinner collectively and he agrees together with her and begin dinner, one other aspect Devi says to all home members that they need to repair the marriage of Shaurya and Shagun. However Kanchan interrupts them by saying that they need to must ask Shaurya first as a result of Shaggun is just not his selection now. However Devi says to her that there is no such thing as a want for her interruption.