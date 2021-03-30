ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Today's Written Episode 30th March 2021: Shaurya Refuses Devi's Proposal

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 30th March 2021 Update



The upcoming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins with where Kitty finds Bebo and she thinks that she should be at the library and she comes there. She found her and asks her that where is she Bebo replies she is just practicing for the fest because she does not have enough time for the fest. Then Anokhi arrives there but after seeing her face Bebo and Kitty do not feel nice and say that at what type of her wish is pending for whom she again came in the college.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 30th March 2021 UpdateThen Anokhi replies to them and expresses that her numerous wishes are pending here whose she wants to fulfill, she mentions her graduation. But they both start to retaliate with her and extempore Shaurya arrives there and scolds the group of them and says that they here to support each other, so do not let someone down. It’s not appropriate at all and he warns them that if he sees them again to tease someone like this so he will take action against it so think twice before doing anything else.

After that, Anokhi pays attention to his talk and starts thinking about all those things which her friends said to her about Shaurya. That he started to like her gradually even Shaurya remembers the same thing and he tries to talk to her about his feelings, but Anokhi goes from there. She makes the excuse and starts finding the book he comes to her and asks about the hostel’s room that she liked the room or not Anokhi thanks him for the favor.

Then Shaurya makes her understand that he will definitely try his best so that no one can behave like this to her. Then he announces to all students that the Institute going to organize a fest so they have decided to give it off to all the students, so that they can think about it and who will give the best Idea to him to make the fest overwhelming. So he will make that student head of the fest and all the activities will be done under that student’s surveillance.

On another side at the house of Shaurya Devi, Kanchan and Gayatri try to find the better half for Shaurya, and Kanchan says to Devi that according to her Shaurya has a different & unique choice. Then Shaurya also comes there and Devi says to him that yesterday he missed the dinner sop now she wants that him to sit with them. Devi tries to make him understand about his marriage but he refuses that and says that he does not need to marry yet, So do not miss to watch it on Star Plus at 07:00 PM.

