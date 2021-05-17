Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Will Shaurya realize that Anokhi rescued her?

Star Plus popular show, “Shaurya And Anokhi Ki Kahani” is finally going to see the reunion of Shaurya and Anokhi after a long separation.

According to the latest updates, after the absence of Karanvir Sharma from the show, the actor is finally back to work and his entry is going to change the entire dynamics of the show.

While Shagun is already plotting against Anokhi so that she can have Shaurya for herself. On the other hand, Anokhi has no chance to look for Shaurya since she gets to know that he is kidnapped. She was feeling guilty for not being aware of his problems and was enjoying. Well as soon as Shaurya will get back to his house, things are going to change for all including Anokhi.

The story of the show so far had Anokhi looking for Shaurya here and there with the help of Ahir . She is not able to be at peace thinking about his condition and state currently. Anokhi also reached the place where Shaurya was kept, she was trying to look for him. Shaurya sensed her presence around him and tried to let her know about where he was.

Anokhi also got to understand Shaurya is around her but it’s just that she is not able to find him. Shaurya gave her hint about his presence and she also responded equally so that she can assure him. Later on, the family members of Shaurya joined hands to raise funds for Shaurya.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, finally Shaurya and Anokhi will meet each other. Anokhi will rescue him and they will spend some moments of bliss together. However, the family will arrive there and Anokhi will find herself out of the place.

Will Anokhi be able to be with him? Will Shaurya realise it’s Anokhi who saved him? Will the family members of Shaurya specially Devi try to manipulate Shaurya about the entire matter?

To know more about your favourite shows keep watching this space. Do not forget to tune into Star Plus every Monday to Saturday at 7:00 p.m..