Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Written Episode Update 18th May 2021: Anokhi Rescues Shaurya







Kanchan begins today’s episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’s today’s episode. She says to her mother-in-law that she is surprised that when did Vineet kidnap Shaurya when he was in front of them the whole time. Everyone gets shocked hearing that statement. Devi asks Kanchan if she had not gone to Chandigarh and was partying in Goa. Yash tries to handle the situation but Devi asks him not to interrupt. Kancha says that she was not aware of Shaurya’s situation there or else she would have come here earlier. Later, Aastha says that it’s not the time for these things.

On another hand, the kidnapper gets happy that he succeeded in getting the money. He celebrates his victory. Meanwhile, Shaan and ACP Ahir return home. Devi gets stunned seeing them coming alone. Everyone gets sad thinking they even gave the money but couldn’t bring Shaurya back. Shaan gets angry and asks everyone to stay quiet. He angrily blames Ahir for being so careless that he missed the kidnapper who flew away with their money. Shaan keeps saying that he shouldn’t have listened to his suggestions. Ahir explains that he is also trying but Shaan’s anger doesn’t cool down.

Aastha comes and asks Shaan why is he so angry with Ahir. Later, Ahir tries to call Anokhi but she doesn’t answer. He gets worried about her. Another side, Anokhi tries to find the signal of her phone. As soon as the phone gets its signal, she sees Ahir’s call. She answers and tells him everything about the situation. ACP asks if she is sure that she heard Shaurya’s voice. After that, Vineet asks Babli to give him the identity card as without it he will not get angry on the plane. Babli doesn’t give him that card. Vineet calls her weak which irks Babli. She hits Vineet with a vase. Vineet falls on the floor.

Later, Anokhi manages to snatch the gun of the kidnapper. She points the gun at him and asks him about Shaurya’s whereabouts. He tells her about that. Anokhi asks him to inhale chloroform or else she will shoot him. The kidnapper does the same. Then, she reaches the place where Shaurya was kept. She cries and asks him to come to his senses. After that, Shaurya gains consciousness. They look at each other. Shaurya’s family reach there too. With that, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani written episode ends.