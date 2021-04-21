Shaurya Gets Upset With Anokhi







The current episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins the place Anokhi is recalling all these moments which they’ve spent with one another and crying lots. Spontaneously Reema involves her and asks her in regards to the shock, Anokhi replies that nothing went as she deliberate therefore every part was regular. Anokhi says that he expressed his love for her however in a foul method, which isn’t acceptable in any respect, Reema consoles her by saying that she is aware of this as a result of they each have totally different views which have an effect on their date.

Then Anokhi expresses her feeling and divulges every part in entrance of Reema, that he has belief points together with her however Reema refuses to just accept this. She makes her perceive that Shaurya is doing quite a few issues to impress her, as they noticed within the Holi’s event. That he didn’t permit anybody else to place color on his face for the sack of her, so she ought to perceive things like effectively. Anokhi says that when she noticed Shagun there she received shocked and Shaurya additionally was denied that he didn’t carry her on a date.

After that, Anokhi justifies herself by saying that Bubly additionally made her perceive to make a ways from Shuarya, and one other factor that Shagun got here from the UK for the sack of Shaurya. So it signifies instantly that one thing remains to be pending between them. The following morning, Anokhi desires to ship Reema as a substitute of her to the perform, and he or she tries to persuade her. Reema asks her the rationale, Anokhi replies that she cannot face Shaurya there therefore.

Then Reema informs her that Shaurya is absent right this moment so she will be able to go to the perform with out considering a lot. Extempore Kanchan comes there and after seeing her Anokhi tries to go however Kanchan stops her and asks her about Shaurya as a result of he didn’t come from final night time. Then Kanchan will get a name the place she involves know that he went to Goa, she interrogates Anokhi that does she know something. She reveals no matter occurred final night time, However Kanchan consoles her by saying that it’s not an enormous deal to attempt to perceive.

Then Kanchan says Shaurya doesn't love Shagun in any respect he solely loves Anokhi and says that if she desires to do one thing for him. So she will be able to take her assist with none hesitation and he or she goes from there. On one other facet, Shaurya is recalling all these moments which they've spent collectively. Then Anokhi goes to Goa and when Bubly involves Know, she makes a name to ACP Ahir and tells him every part.