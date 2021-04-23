Shaurya Plans Party For Anokhi







The current episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins the place Anokhi consoles Bubly by saying that there is no such thing as a have to suppose extra concerning Shaurya, and he or she orders meals. After some time Meals arrives however she will get shocked as a result of she solely ordered Noodles however they despatched quite a lot of dishes. Then Bubly why she ordered a lot meals actually she is hungry as much as the subsequent degree, they usually each enjoys a meal and will get slept. In subsequent morning Bubly will get Shuarya’s name and asks him why he referred to as her within the early morning.

Then Bubly meets Shaurya and he asks her for assist as a result of he has to do some preparations for Anokhi’s birthday. However Bubly refuses to assist him and in the meantime, Anokhi wakes up and finds Bubly and wonders the place she went with out wishing her. Then Shaurya tries to grasp Bubly that he doesn’t know what sort of drawback she has with him. However he isn’t a foul an individual as she thinks about him, and says it’s fantastic if she doesn’t need to work with him, however for the sack of Anokhi, she will be able to do that.

After that, Bubly expresses her feeling to Shaurya that if he needs to see her pleased so please don’t present her false dream. As a result of if her coronary heart will get damaged so she cannot see her ache in any respect, therefore she is saying this to Shaurya. In the meantime, Ahir comes there and after seeing him Shaurya will get shocked as a result of he didn’t count on him right here. Then Bubly replies that she introduced him right here to assist right here, and he or she reveals in entrance of him that Shaurya needs to rearrange a celebration for Anokhi.

Then Kanchan makes a name to Shaurya and interrogates him that did he meet Anokhi or not and Shaurya thanks her to despatched her right here. In the meantime, he informs her that at present is Anokhi’sbirthday and he’s going to prepare such an incredible get together for her, via which she makes her really feel particular. Then Shaurya says to Kanchan that it might be higher if she comes there to assist her. However Kanchan says that she cannot come there as a result of she doesn’t know how you can make an excuse.

Then Anokhi wonders that also, Shaurya didn't want her, then all of a sudden she sees Shaurya however Ahir makes him cover. As a result of they deliberate a shock for her, spontaneously Ahir tries to divert her thoughts by providing dinner to her however she refuses him. Shaurya says that on a regular basis Ahir comes between them which isn't applicable in any respect, then Bubly and Shaurya select a gown for her.