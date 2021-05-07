Shaurya’s Life Is In Danger







The recent episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins where Shann is worried about Shaurya and says to Tej that it’s been 24 hours passed, but Police still not taking action regarding Shaurya’s missing complaint. Shann feels helpless and Aastha tries to console him and he says that now he can feel her pain of separation from Shaurya. Aastha says that she has faith that he will come soon for sure, Shann replies that he also knows that he will definitely come back.

Then Devi starts accusing Anokhi in front of Aastha and Shann by saying that she might know about him because he went to meet her. Meanwhile, she mentions that Anokhi is a too-clever girl who knows how to use someone at the same time Aastha retaliates her. By saying that she is not too clever as she is thinking because she knows her from her childhood. She says that if Anokhi knows anything regarding him, so she will definitely inform them.

After that, Devi refuses to accept whatever Aastha is saying and says that she is going to interrogate her, and says that if someone wants to come to her so that person can. Otherwise, she will go alone and no one tries to stop her because everyone wants to get information regarding Shaurya. But Aastha says that they are accusing Anokhi without any reason she does not know about him, believe her meanwhile Devi says that might be Anokhi told him something to him through which he did not come back to the home.

Another side, Anokhi is worried about Bubly because Vineet did not allow her to come inside and hence she got the doubt on him. She wonders that at any cost she will have to do something, and says that Shaurya’s room is too close to Bubly’s room. So she will have to take a key to Shaurya’s room, and with the help of the balcony, she will easily reach Bubly’s room. Anokhi convinces the hotel staff to give her keys to Shaurya’s room but they refuse to give her.

But she successfully convinces them and they give keys to her and she goes there meanwhile Shaurya’s family reach there. Then Gayatri gets a call from a stranger and she gives a call to Shaan, where goon informs Shann that if he wants to take his son back so he will have to give him 10 Lacks. Shann says that he wants to talk to Shaurya at the same time Shann informs tej regarding Shaurya. So do not forget to miss it on Starplus at 07:00 PM and for more updates stay connected with us.