Shawn Mendes appears to address split with Camila Cabello in catchy new song When You’re Gone

It appears as though Shawn Mendes is working through his feelings in his latest single after his breakup with Camila Cabello.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter released When You’re Gone with an accompanying music video, and the sound of the songs may make the pop star have second thoughts about their split, which happened last November.

While the song sounds like a classic ballad in the opening and first verse, it quickly morphs into a pop anthem by the second half of the first chorus.

Confessions: Shawn Mendes looks like he’s addressing his split with ex-lady Camila Cabello in his new single When You’re Gone, which dropped Thursday, March 31

With songwriting credits to Mendes, Jonah Shai and Scott Harris, When You’re Gone initially sound…