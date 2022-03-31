Shawn Mendes Hints at 'When You're Gone' in Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 47th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jason Merritt / Radarpix / Shutterstock

Another sad bang for the books. Shawn Mendes released a new song called “When You’re Gone” and fans can’t help but think it’s about their separation Camilla Hair,

“You never know how good you have it / Unless you’re acting on a picture of the only girl that matters,” read the lyrics of the first verse of the track, which the 23-year-old Canadian crooner wrote on Thursday, March dropped it. 31. “I know what we have to do / It’s hard for me to leave you / So I’m just trying to catch up.”

The “In My Blood” singer and “Havana” songwriter, 25, left it in November…


