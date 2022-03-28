Shawn Mendes’ outfit on the 2022 Oscars red carpet: PHOTOS

Turning heads and breaking hearts! Shawn Mendes Walked the red carpet of the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, wearing a black ensemble before performing on a star-studded night. The “Senorita” singer is one of the few celebrities to appear at the awards ceremony, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Halle Bailey, Jennifer Connelly, And Lady Gaga.

The “In Your Blood” artist, who usually wears colorful and playful suits for her red carpet looks, knows how to wow audiences with her high fashion. One outfit her fans still haven’t gotten over is her Met Gala 2021 look, which showed her abs on full display, with black leather pants and a leather jacket to match. It should come as no surprise to anyone that she continues to rock her most recent look at the 2022 Academy Awards…