Shawn Mendes Sings Heartbreaking Song, “When You’re Gone” – 97.9 WRMF

How Shawn Mendes Feel about being single? He tells us in his new heartbreaking anthem “when you’re gone“Whose fans are discussing about his ex-girlfriend, Camilla Hair,

The Grammy winner admits in song that he’s not ready to end his past relationship, admitting in the opening lyrics, “You never know how good you have it / Unless you’re looking at a picture of the only girl The ones that matter / I know what we have to do / It’s hard for me to leave you / So I’m just trying to catch up.

Other standout songs include, “I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been,” and “I’m missing you deeply.”

Sean even admits, “I hate the idea of ​​losing you,” and sings about the need…