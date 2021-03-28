LATEST

Shawsheen Tech fends off Greater Lowell

Wildcat defense shuts down Wakefield

BILLERICA — For a while Saturday, it regarded like Larger Lowell was going lastly wrestle the coveted Collins Cup away from Shawsheen Tech.

Shawsheen had received 19 straight video games within the the rivalry heading into the conflict at Cassidy Area, however with tied recreation at halftime and momentum on their facet, it regarded like this is likely to be the 12 months the Gryphons snapped the streak.

It was to not be, nevertheless, as Shawsheen managed play within the second half en path to a 13-7 victory, scoring a 3rd quarter landing after which holding on for the victory to enhance to 2-1 on the season.

After stopping Larger Lowell (1-2) on a fourth and one try from their very own 25-yard line, Shawsheen took benefit of the nice discipline place to take the lead on its first possession of the third quarter.

Two penalties on the drive totaling 20 yards had moved the Rams again to the 33-yard line the place they confronted a third-and-21. However one play after a 15-yard penalty, the Rams made the most important play of the sport when senior quarterback Chris Disciscio rolled out to his left and located senior broad receiver Tim Annino within the nook of the tip zone for a landing with 7:45 left within the quarter for a 13-7 benefit.

Larger Lowell’s greatest alternative to tie got here early within the fourth quarter when a 42-yard move from senior quarterback Jacob Trzcienski to senior broad receiver Gabe Nieves gave the staff a first-and-goal on the Shawsheen seven line. Three performs later, the Gryphons confronted a fourth-and-10 however Shawsheen’s Dylan Timmons deflected a move to the tip zone to fend off the risk.

From there, the Rams went on a 13-play drive that moved the ball from their very own 10-yard line to the Gryphons’ 26 and utterly killed the clock.

Shawsheen had taken the lead early within the recreation, when Disciscio and Annino had connected from 20 yards out, with 7:20 left within the first quarter. The additional level kick from Randy Leavitt gave the Rams a fast 7-0 lead.

Larger Lowell pulled even when junior working again Nesly Sanival scored on a three-yard run up the center with 20 seconds left within the half and freshman Jayson Frasca’s additional level was true.

It regarded like Shawsheen was going to return proper again with a rating of their very own when Timmons returned the following kickoff 70 yards for a landing, however a holding penalty negated the rating and the groups went to the break tied at 7.

In a ceremony after the sport, MVPs of the sport had been named for every staff, with every staff’s quarterback successful the award: Trzcienski for Larger Lowell and Disciscio for Shawsheen.

“Larger Lowell got here to play. They performed actually, actually robust and their teaching employees did an awesome job of making ready them,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile mentioned.  “Each groups performed actually, actually laborious in the present day.  There was loads on the road.”

