ENTERTAINMENT

Shaylee Krishen (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Shaylee Krishen (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Shaylee Krishen (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Shaylee Krishen is an Indian actress. She is famous for her role of Pari played in the web series The Last Hour. She started her career with the bilingual film Moha in the year 2019. After which she acted in two Malayalam films Jack and Jill and Bermuda.

Biography

Shaylee Krishen was born in Kashmiri background family. After her birth, her family shifted to Mumbai. Shaylee started her journey through modeling. During this time, she got a chance to work with famous photographer Ravi Varman. He inspired Shaylee to pursue a career in adverting as well as in the film industry.

As an actor, Shaylee started her career with the film Moha directed by Padma Sri Santhosh Sivan. After this film, she was also seen in important roles in Jack and Jill and Bermuda. Shaylee gained fame in the film industry from the 2021 Amazon Prime series The Last Hour, in which she worked with artists such as Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Karma Takapa.

Bio

Real Name Shaylee Krishen
Nickname Shaylee
Profession Actress and Model
Date of Birth 1 December 1997
Age (as in 2021) 24 Years
Birth Place Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
Nationality Indian
Home Town Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Aditya Krishen
Shaylee Krishen with brother
Husband : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Not Known
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Web Series : The Last Hour (2021)
The Last Hour (2021)
Film : Moha (2015)
Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet
Weight 50 Kg
Figure Measurement 33-27-33
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Dark Brown
Hobbies Reading Books

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Boyfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

  • Shaylee Krishen was born in a refugee camp in Jammu and Kashmir to a Hindu family.
  • In 1980, Her family had to flee along with thousands of Kashmiri Pandits to a refugee camp in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Shaylee was introduced to films by her elder brother Aditya who works in film production in Bengaluru.
  • Her first acting experience was for Malayalam film Urumi, directed by Santhosh Sivan in 2012.
  • Her debut film was Moha, a Hindi film directed by Santhosh Sivan.
  • She also featured in a short film Sin VR alongside Javed Jaffrey.
  • Krishen has been paired opposite Shane Nigam in T K Rajeev Kumar film Bermuda.
  • She has a pet dog named sasha.

If you have more details about Shaylee Krishen. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related Items:

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
78
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
36
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top