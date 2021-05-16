Shaylee Krishen (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Shaylee Krishen (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Shaylee Krishen is an Indian actress. She is famous for her role of Pari played in the web series The Last Hour. She started her career with the bilingual film Moha in the year 2019. After which she acted in two Malayalam films Jack and Jill and Bermuda.

Biography

Shaylee Krishen was born in Kashmiri background family. After her birth, her family shifted to Mumbai. Shaylee started her journey through modeling. During this time, she got a chance to work with famous photographer Ravi Varman. He inspired Shaylee to pursue a career in adverting as well as in the film industry.

As an actor, Shaylee started her career with the film Moha directed by Padma Sri Santhosh Sivan. After this film, she was also seen in important roles in Jack and Jill and Bermuda. Shaylee gained fame in the film industry from the 2021 Amazon Prime series The Last Hour, in which she worked with artists such as Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Karma Takapa.

Bio

Real Name Shaylee Krishen Nickname Shaylee Profession Actress and Model Date of Birth 1 December 1997 Age (as in 2021) 24 Years Birth Place Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Nationality Indian Home Town Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Aditya Krishen



Husband : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra

Education Details and More

School Not Known College Not Known Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Web Series : The Last Hour (2021)



Film : Moha (2015) Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet Weight 50 Kg Figure Measurement 33-27-33 Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Dark Brown Hobbies Reading Books

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Shaylee Krishen was born in a refugee camp in Jammu and Kashmir to a Hindu family.

In 1980, Her family had to flee along with thousands of Kashmiri Pandits to a refugee camp in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shaylee was introduced to films by her elder brother Aditya who works in film production in Bengaluru.

Her first acting experience was for Malayalam film Urumi, directed by Santhosh Sivan in 2012.

Her debut film was Moha, a Hindi film directed by Santhosh Sivan.

She also featured in a short film Sin VR alongside Javed Jaffrey.

Krishen has been paired opposite Shane Nigam in T K Rajeev Kumar film Bermuda.

She has a pet dog named sasha.

