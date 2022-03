Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only a great actress but also a wonderful mother. We have seen her on several occasions talking about her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and how she is her mother. The Devdas actress is often trolled for being an overprotective mother to her 10-year-old daughter and once during an interview, she explained the reason behind it. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Aaradhya is Aishwarya and Abhishek…