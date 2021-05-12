ENTERTAINMENT

Sheer Khurma Recipe: Make your mouth sweet with healthy Sheer khurma on Eid, know the recipe

The Muslim community is busy preparing for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. In Saudi Arabia, the 29th of Ramadan, i.e. on Tuesday, did not see the moon of Eid, so seeing the moon of 30th Ramadan, on May 12, Wednesday, the day of the moon will be followed by the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on the next day, May 13, Thursday.

Preparations for different dishes of Eid-ul-Fitr have started in the houses of Muslim brothers, although no dishes are made on Eid-ul-Fitr, but on this day almost all Muslims have servings in their homes. And sheer khurma is definitely made.

Here we have brought you some tips of healthy Sheer Khurma recipe, by which you can spoil the applause of everyone by making this special dish flawlessly.

5 tips to make healthy Sheer Kaki

1. To make Sheer Kaki, use skimmed or toned milk of full cream milk, because skimmed or toned milk has less fat (fat). Whole milk contains saturated fat which is unhealthy for health.

2. Sheer khurma is actually macaroni, which is made from wheat flour, it has a very low sodium content. It does not allow the blood pressure to rise.

3. Use jaggery powder instead of sugar to make Sheer Kaki.

4. Definitely add small cardamom to the Sheer Kaki. It not only makes the dish fragrant, it is also good for digestion, as it increases the secretion of bile juice.

5. To increase its nutritional value when making Sheer Kaki, add dry fruits like cashew nuts, almond raisins. It is rich in vitamin B6, zinc and magnesium which is important for the body.

