ENTERTAINMENT

Shefali Jariwala Demonstrates And Explains How Proning Helps Improve Oxygen Levels Of COVID-19 Patients : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

As India is grappling with the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have been trying to raise awareness about dealing with the crisis. From sharing SOS messages on Covid-19 resources to information on dealing with the virus, stars are doing their bit to help people. Actress Shefali Jariwala recently took to Instagram to share proning details with her fans. She has also shared three medically accepted proning methods to improve oxygenation, therefore, beneficial to Covid-19 patients.

Shefali shared a video on Tuesday on her Instagram feed where she shows three medically approved methods of proning and how could proning help a great deal for some people if they are not able to access oxygen cylinders.

“If you are a COVID positive patient isolating at home and if your oxygen level is fluctuating and if it is going below 94%, what should you do? You should do proning. Proning is a medically proven, highly recommended technique to improve oxygen levels in your blood,” Shefali says in the video before demonstrating the technique.

Meanwhile, India is facing an acute shortage of medical resources with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. While proning is a recommended technique to improve oxygen level, infected patients with low level of oxygen are highly advised to consult a doctor before approaching any technique.

ALSO READ: Shefali Jariwala donates blood on her birthday to spread awareness

Tags : Corona, Corona Virus, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, Covid-19, Features, India Fights Corona, Instagram, Oxygen, Proning, Shefali Jariwala, Social Media, video, War Against Virus

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Related Items:

Most Popular

7
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top