ENTERTAINMENT

Shefali Shah had crush on Aamir Khan used to send photo and love letter tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • ‘Jalsa’ released on March 18
  • Shefali shared the screen with Vidya Balan
  • Aamir Khan was the crush

Actress Shefali Shah’s film ‘Jalsa’ seems to be making a lot of headlines among the fans. Fans are very impressed with the storyline of the film. The film has been released on OTT platform Amazon Prime on 18 March. While promoting this film, Shefali Shah revealed many secrets related to her personal life. With this, she told that when she was in college, she had a crush on Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan of the film industry. Shefali Shah also made her debut in the industry with Aamir Khan’s film.

Shefali told the story
Ram Gopal Varma’s film ‘Rangeela’ was released in the year 1995. In this, Shefali Shah played the role of Mala Malhotra. Jackie Shroff and Urmila Matondkar were also in lead roles in the film. Shefali Shah had only a few scenes in the film, but the actress left the film midway after shooting for four days. He believed that his character was very different from the role he was told.

Why not do hot photoshoots? Vidya Balan gave a funny answer to the fan’s question

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shefali Shah said that Aamir Khan was my crush. I used to write letters to them. I had also sent a photo of myself along with the love letter, in which I was standing. The photo looked good, but was a bit blurry. Meanwhile, ‘Jalsa’ co-star Vidya Balan asked Shefali Shah if she had ever worked with Aamir Khan, to which the actress said no. Both me and Aamir Khan were in Rangeela, but we did not have a single scene together.

Jalsa Review: Shock.. Thrill.. Triple Dose of Suspense, Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah’s Amazing

Shefali does not know whether Aamir is aware of this or not, but after this interview of the actress, Aamir will definitely know that she had a crush on Shefali during her college days. Talking about the film ‘Jalsa’, Shefali Shah has played the role of a cook in it. At the same time, Vidya Balan has played the role of a celebrity journalist. The work of both is being appreciated.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

649
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
535
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
472
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
448
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
427
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
416
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
401
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
392
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
389
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top