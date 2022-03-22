Shefali Shah had crush on Aamir Khan used to send photo and love letter tmov

Actress Shefali Shah’s film ‘Jalsa’ seems to be making a lot of headlines among the fans. Fans are very impressed with the storyline of the film. The film has been released on OTT platform Amazon Prime on 18 March. While promoting this film, Shefali Shah revealed many secrets related to her personal life. With this, she told that when she was in college, she had a crush on Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan of the film industry. Shefali Shah also made her debut in the industry with Aamir Khan’s film.

Shefali told the story

Ram Gopal Varma’s film ‘Rangeela’ was released in the year 1995. In this, Shefali Shah played the role of Mala Malhotra. Jackie Shroff and Urmila Matondkar were also in lead roles in the film. Shefali Shah had only a few scenes in the film, but the actress left the film midway after shooting for four days. He believed that his character was very different from the role he was told.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shefali Shah said that Aamir Khan was my crush. I used to write letters to them. I had also sent a photo of myself along with the love letter, in which I was standing. The photo looked good, but was a bit blurry. Meanwhile, ‘Jalsa’ co-star Vidya Balan asked Shefali Shah if she had ever worked with Aamir Khan, to which the actress said no. Both me and Aamir Khan were in Rangeela, but we did not have a single scene together.

Shefali does not know whether Aamir is aware of this or not, but after this interview of the actress, Aamir will definitely know that she had a crush on Shefali during her college days. Talking about the film ‘Jalsa’, Shefali Shah has played the role of a cook in it. At the same time, Vidya Balan has played the role of a celebrity journalist. The work of both is being appreciated.