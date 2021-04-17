Sheff Weds coach Jamie Smith admits Bristol City draw

The struggling Owls are seven factors adrift within the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday assistant supervisor Jamie Smith felt the 1-1 draw with 10-man Bristol Metropolis at Hillsborough was “a troublesome one to take”. The relegation-threatened Owls, with out supervisor Darren Moore who’s affected by pneumonia triggered by his contraction of Covid-19, had been heading in the right direction for an important victory when Julian Borner put them into an early lead. They got an extra increase because the Robins had Henri Lansbury despatched off for deliberate handball however captain Barry Bannan noticed his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Wednesday, for whom Liam Palmer‘s rocket shot crashed in opposition to a publish, held on to their lead till three minutes from time when Tyreeq bakinson struck.

A 3rd recreation and not using a win left the Owls seven factors adrift of Twenty first-placed Derby with simply 4 matches remaining.

Smith mentioned: “It seems like a defeat. I do know it is a level however it’s not sufficient. Trying on the possibilities, we should always have received the sport.

“We began rather well however [Bristol City] taking place to 10 males most likely affected us greater than it affected them.

“Barry is clearly dissatisfied however there isn’t any blame in lacking the penalty as a result of it occurs.

“The penalty miss wasn’t the explanation why we did not win the sport. It was different possibilities as nicely that might have settled it.

“We had sufficient possibilities to win the sport and that makes it really feel prefer it was a defeat greater than a draw.

“Till relegation is mathematically not possible, we’ll preserve combating nonetheless. How else do you anticipate us to be?

“We won’t simply quit and never flip up. We nonetheless must work.

“We might have managed the sport higher. It is simply taking the probabilities which might be there.

“We knew earlier than that this was an enormous one for us that we would have liked to win. We’ve not received and we glance to maneuver on and win on Tuesday night time.”

Robins boss Nigel Pearson praised his crew’s braveness in opposition to his previous aspect.

He mentioned: “I’ve questioned and different individuals have questioned our dedication at occasions however this was an instance of the kind of response we would have liked.

“Choices did not at all times go our method and the penalty is an instance of that. He did not contact it however I perceive why it was given. In actual time it seems that method.

“This stuff occur and gamers responded in the suitable method.

“It is a robust time for Wednesday and with Darren not being right here as nicely. I really feel for them.

“I nonetheless have a variety of fondness for the membership. It was an enormous a part of mine and my household’s lives so I do not get a variety of satisfaction from coming right here and contributing to what’s a troublesome scenario.

“Tyreeq confirmed the suitable response and that is by performing. What we’ve got to recollect he’s nonetheless a really younger participant. He was superb.”