Sheffield United 0-0 Bournemouth: Blades fail to take chances as promotion candidates draw at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United felt they should have received a penalty when Morgan Gibbs-White (right) went down in the field

Sheffield United and Bournemouth had to settle for a portion of the points as a highly competitive encounter between Championship promotion candidates ended goalless.

The Blades were the better side in the first half and came close to scoring when a clearance from Cherry captain Lloyd Kelly hit his own bar, before keeper Mark Travers brilliantly foiled Morgan Gibbs-White.

Travers needed to be at his best again, running to deny Gibbs-White as he came clean with 20 minutes to go.

Wolves indebted Gibbs-White was also denied a late penalty when he missed a late sitter to win over Filip Uremovic after being caught by Nathaniel Phillips.

Looking at their comfortable cushions…