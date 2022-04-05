Sheffield United 1, QPR 0: Highlights as Ollie Norwood puts more pressure on Mark Warburton

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Sheffield United’s match at the home of Queens Park Rangers.

The Blades entertained one of their rivals for a top six spot and needed to return to winning ways.

A 1-0 loss to Stoke on Saturday saw United crashed out of the play-offs and slipped to eighth in the championship standings.

However, a similar scoreline tonight was enough to help United return to fifth place in the championship as Oliver Norwood’s strike settled a close contest and put more pressure on under-fire manager Mark Warburton.

