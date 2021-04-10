Sheffield United loanee Ethan Ampadu hints at Chelsea exit

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who has spent 2020-21 on loan with Sheffield United, says that he wants to be at a club where he is playing regular football next season.

Ethan Ampadu has revealed that he has yet to discuss his Chelsea future with Thomas Tuchel and warned that he may have to leave permanently if he is not offered regular playing time.

The Wales international has spent the duration of the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Sheffield United, making 27 appearances for the Premier League’s bottom side in all competitions.

Ampadu is set to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer, where he previously struggled for minutes before joining United, but the 20-year-old is not willing to accept being a fringe player again.

“I haven’t really spoken to [Tuchel],” Ampadu said. “I have spoken to Chelsea a little bit here and there just to see how the seasons are going, nothing for in the future, they have their season to finish off and we have ours.

“I need to be playing regular football, but I hope every footballer thinks that. That’s your job and that’s what you want to do, that’s why you grow up having a dream.

“Wherever I am I want to be playing football. We will have to wait and see what happens. I have dreams myself, that’s to play for one club, so we will have to wait and see.”

Ampadu, who is comfortable playing in central midfield or defence, is under contract with Chelsea until 2023.