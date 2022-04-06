Sheffield United player ratings: Four standout players win QPR as Blades return to top six

Wes Foddingham 5: There was an audience for most of the match, there was very little to do.

Filip Uremovic 6: For his debut and the Croatian international will be delighted with his performance. A short slip in the second half but other than that, his headers and tackles won and were in good shape. On a couple of occasions in the right place to remove the threat inside his own territory. He was doing well until an injury took him out in the middle of the second half. The physio was seen working on his right knee. United cannot afford to lose him the same way they have Charlie Goode. Heckingbottom will be hoping it’s nothing serious.

John Egan 7: Well played Won his fight against Lyndon Dykes, who received little change from Man United. He too came close to scoring when he…