Sheffield United player ratings: Uremovic and Gibbs-White impress as Blades held by Bournemouth

Wes Foddingham 6: Another clean sheet and another game where he rarely bothered and had an easy afternoon of two keepers.

Filip Uremovic 7: Another good performance from the Croatian. Dembele showed a lot of awareness on an attack with Bournemouth scoring a goal, but he managed to adjust his position and make a crucial interception. Then came to the rescue with a last-ditch tackle to deny Billing a clear run on goal.

John Egan 6: Not easy against Solanki, but the fact that Foderingham had little to do is all you need to know who won that fight.

Ben Davis 6: A Gibbs-White had a chance to open the scoring with a header shortly after the break from the cross, but he could not make it to goal.

George Baldock 6: set on fire again. The game has become…