Sheffield United vs Bournemouth teams confirmed for Crunch Championship promotion clash

Sheffield United will be looking to build on their midweek win over QPR when they entertain second-place Bournemouth in today’s lunchtime kick-off. The Blades know a win will move them to third full-time in the championship standings.

Paul Heckingbottom is currently unbeaten in 10 of his matches at Brammell Lane, having won eight and scoring only two goals and he will be hoping for more home rest again today. There are only six matches left for United and the race for promotion is really starting to heat up.

The Cherries reach that last automatic in a quest to secure second place, and they have lost only two of their last 11 matches. Heckingbottom said in midweek that he believed it was the site of Bournemouth’s defeat, but that his side could have narrowed the gap to Scott Parker’s men…