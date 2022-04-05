Sheffield United vs QPR: Team news confirmed as XIs fall to Bramble Lane

Sheffield United host Queens Park Rangers in tonight’s Sky Bet Championship as both clubs look to get back on track after losing the weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom saw his Blades lose 1–0 to Stoke City, while QPR were thrashed by Fulham as the pressure on Mark Warburton began to build.

Tonight’s clash is extremely important, as these two sides are still chasing play-off football next month.

football league world At the press box in Bramall Lane, where the team news has just landed:

sheffield united

Despite the constant absence of Billy Sharp, Heckingbottom makes three changes.

Ollie McBurney leads the line, replacing Daniel JBison, while there is a start for Filip Uremovic and a return to the starting line-up for Anda…