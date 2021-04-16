Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore diagnosed with

LATEST

The 46-year-old has suffered problems after a current bout of coronavirus.

Sheffield Wednesday supervisor Darren Moore has revealed he has contracted pneumonia.

The 46-year-old has suffered problems, together with blood clots on the lungs, following a current bout of coronavirus.

Moore solely returned to the touchline for Tuesday’s Championship defeat by Swansea following a spell in self-isolation however he’ll now take an additional interval of depart.

Moore advised the membership’s web site: “I’ve developed pneumonia on account of Covid-19, with blood clots on the lungs and excessive discomfort.

“I’m gutted to be away however I perceive the state of affairs and the plan of action I need to take.”

No timescale has been placed on Moore’s anticipated interval of absence however he’ll miss Saturday’s go to of Bristol Metropolis.

It additionally appears unlikely he’ll be capable to take cost of subsequent Tuesday’s recreation in opposition to Blackburn at Hillsborough.

A membership assertion learn: “Darren Moore has suffered a setback after his current contraction of Covid-19 that can dictate an additional absence from the membership.

Darren Moore took charge of Sheffield Wednesday last month
Darren Moore took cost of Sheffield Wednesday final month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The Owls supervisor returned to Middlewood Highway final Monday having accomplished the requisite isolation interval.

“Moore felt totally match to imagine his duties however skilled discomfort following our house recreation with Swansea on Tuesday.

“Everybody on the membership sends their highest needs to the gaffer for a speedy and full restoration.”

The relegation-threatened Owls, who appointed Moore final month, are eight factors drift of security with 5 video games remaining following their loss to Swansea.

